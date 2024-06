Seven years ago, Fort Myers husband and wife duo, Anthony and Tyna Swingler, opened the dark “antique modern design” store to create a wine bar-tasting experience while you shop.

Located off 2541 Thompson Street in Fort Myers in the Gardner’s Park district, sits what looks to be a small white building filled with luscious greenery. In fact, it’s a “not so small” space at Remedies Parlor, with merchandise filling all three rooms and an outdoor space.

Owners Anthony and Tyna Swingler have traveled around the country looking to add to their collection of antique postmodern design. Anthony said the couple had the best luck digging out of old homes and barns in Tennessee.

After collecting for years, the couple decided to share their style with those in Southwest Florida opening their first store.

“We knew in the long haul we would open a store so we just started selling them piece by piece through here,” said Anthony as he pointed around the store, adding “You wish you could buy it all, but you’re in a vehicle so you can’t fit it all in there.”

You can find merchandise such as; antique plates, jewelry, candles, oils, bath gifts, apothecary, plants to home furnishings.

“We have a modern aesthetic, but then you come into the second room and it’s a little more antique. It’s a little darker” said Tyna Swingler adding “I think it’s really about finding that perfect balance between modern and old world per se.”

The couple wanted to create a unique experience by adding a wine bar while you shop around the store. Selling all-natural wines, bubbly, beer, non-alcoholic drinks and small snacks.

For those shopping around the store, pricing can range in the lower teens to the upper hundreds depending on the item.

The couple said while their natural wines are a main attraction, they say their main sell-out is their plants, oils and plant-based fine and raw chocolates.

The Swinglers, plant and chocolate lovers themselves, said they wanted to create a space for those in the community to experience a new trend of design that perhaps they have never seen before.

“We wanted to have a place for the community to come together,” said Tyna, “We decided to really just share all of the products, all the things that we love, take a risk, and share that with the community.”

While the design speaks for itself, the Swinglers discussed how their goal for their store was to connect those with the five human senses: taste, touch, vision, smell and hearing.

“We really wanted to create a space that really speaks to the five senses, and also speaks to everything that we love,” said Tyna, “So we’ve really brought in antiques, home furnishings, jewelry, apothecary we’re really known for our sense, our candles and lotions and incense, and then also plants of course.”

The Remedies Parlor building is not new to the Fort Myers community. In fact, the building used to stand as a grocery store a near century ago. Now, the boutique is filled with antiques and home to some of the most unique styling in the Southwest Florida region.

“I think that really comes through in the space that we created,” said Tyna “We both have retail backgrounds, and visual merchandising comes into play” adding, “Just being surrounded with a beautiful atmosphere was really our goal.”

While the business was thriving, in 2020 the pandemic threw a curve ball at the couple trying to figure out how to sell their products to stay open. The owners decided to create a curbside pickup of their products and were stunned of the turnout of customers.

“COVID was tough,” said Tyna, “We were really scared of you know, what are we going to do?” as Tyna describes the process, she adds how “All of our customers came because they were stuck in their house”, many purchasing candles, oils and wine.

While on a constant rotation, the owners said they carry more than hundred bottles of natural wines, along with bubbly champagne and beer.

After grabbing a glass, whether it alcoholic or non-alcoholic, many go outside to the couple’s magical garden.

“The magical garden is really created by Anthony continuing to melt candle wax and candle wax and plenty of candles,” said Tyna “To really create this really beautiful candlelit outdoor garden.”

Anthony said every day before the store opens, he goes outside to light nearly 200 candles to have a fresh look of the “candle wax dripping effect” to match the unique design of their boutique.

While outside in the garden, the couple acknowledges how they are bringing in new plants to the garden space for those to enjoy or purchase.

“We have an assortment of philodendrons,” said Anthony “We have air plants., We have cactus and succulents and we always are bringing in new plants.”

In February, the couple plans on having a big celebration for their 8th anniversary of Remedies Parlor.

To learn more about the Remedies Parlor featured in Gulfshore Life Magazine, click here.