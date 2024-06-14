WINK News

Monitoring the rain and road flooding in Naples

Author: Sommer Senne Writer: Nicholas Karsen
The heavy rainfall experienced in Collier County has caused roadway closures due to excessive flooding.

Due to the persistent rainfall, several roads were deemed impassable in Naples.

The Naples Police Department closed the following roads.

  • Gordon Drive south of Kings Town
  • 5th Avenue South and 10th Street South (cars are having issues passing through)
  • 5th Avenue South and 11th Street South (cars are having issues passing through)
  • Rum Row
  • 8th Avenue South and 11 Street South intersection
  • 10th Street South and Central Avenue
  • 5th Avenue South and Gulf Shore Boulevard intersection
  • 2nd Ave South and Gulf Shore Boulevard intersection

Barriers were placed on US 41 and 10th Street South, forcing motorists to find alternative routes.

The barriers have since been taken down.

While the rainfall for Friday is expected to be lower than the rest of the workweek, one to three inches of rain is forecasted throughout the day.

