Monitoring the rain and road flooding in Naples

The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain showers throughout Friday, with a flood watch continuing through the evening.
Actor and comedian Pete Davidson is set to perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall.
The Florida International Air Show is a dazzling spectacle that must be seen in person. Ticket sales will start on Friday.
The heavy rainfall experienced in Collier County has caused roadway closures due to excessive flooding.
The only public hospital system in Southwest Florida could soon go through changes.
Several businesses along San Carlos closed down Thursday due to the amount of rain and for the safety of their employees.
Patients and workers at the Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute were stranded Thursday afternoon because of flooding.
The total rainfall from the past two days averaged 4 to 9 inches in Southwest Florida, with 10 to 12 inches in the hardest-hit Collier County, especially along Alligator Alley.
Collier County is considering privatizing the operations at Sun-N-Fun Lagoon Water Park. The park is currently closed for major repairs.
Students are setting their sights on the skies and their dreams on the clouds while staying on the ground at Page Field Airport.
Heavy rain has saturated Southwest Florida this week, leading to widespread flooding and rising waters in low-lying areas.
Tommy Bohanon’s nephew played every down of high school football using his uncle’s next play mentality both on and off the field.
The Weather Authority continues its coverage of the heavy rainfall that has created havoc in the Southwest Florida area.
The demolition had been scheduled to begin Thursday morning, but heavy rain and flooding in South Florida led officials to postpone the project until Friday.
The Nature Conservancy in Florida is celebrating a recent conservation easement through which they were given 500 acres of land to protect panthers.
Due to the persistent rainfall, several roads were deemed impassable in Naples.
The Naples Police Department closed the following roads.
Barriers were placed on US 41 and 10th Street South, forcing motorists to find alternative routes.
The barriers have since been taken down.
While the rainfall for Friday is expected to be lower than the rest of the workweek, one to three inches of rain is forecasted throughout the day.