Number of toxic cane toads growing in SWFL during rainy season

Cars submerged in water are all around Florida thanks to the rain and flooding brought out by this storm. That doesn’t mean you won’t see them on car lots later, seemingly ready to hit the road again.
Nature will continue flourishing on Floridians’ doorsteps after Governor Ron DeSantis ensured conservation remains a top priority with his 2024-2025 Focus on Florida’s Future Budget.
Concerns are swirling about bad gas after a Sunoco gas station in Lehigh Acres shut down its pumps.
The heavy downpour is over, but it has caused lingering mayhem throughout Southwest Florida. Due to the excessive precipitation, roadways in Lehigh Acres are still flooded.
Lee Health is one step closer to converting to a private nonprofit business structure following a 9-1 board vote at a special meeting June 13 to proceed with the change. The Lee County Board of County Commissioners will formally decide on the matter within 120 days.
Residents along the Burnt Store Corridor in Charlotte County are closer to having at least some of their needs for nearby services and amenities.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on its Facebook page showing firefighters rescuing cancer patients during heavy rainfall this past week.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a man who ran away from the scene of a domestic dispute on Thursday.
Meet Matt Devitt, pick up a WINK Hurricane Guide and rain gauge at the Cape Coral Hurricane Expo on Saturday.
The Fort Myers Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying a man who allegedly committed several car burglaries.
A heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the Park Crest at the Lakes community in Fort Myers where deputies confirmed they found a man dead.
The Fort Myers Police Department arrested a man who allegedly ran a street-level drug operation out of his home.
After six years helping chef entrepreneurs launch bakeries, food trucks and restaurants, Collier County’s Culinary Accelerator at Immokalee may shut down, leaving 13 chefs to find another kitchen.
Kia Parker hovers over her laptop at a table outside Florida Gulf Coast University’s food court, studying between classes. It’s her sophomore year of college, where she’s majoring in biomedical engineering and minoring in music.
As the rainy season continues, local animal trappers say we’re likely to see more invasive cane toads, especially after this week’s rain.
“Basically, they’re a menace to Southwest Florida,” said Seth Brattain.
The poisonous amphibians are mostly known for their toxin, called bufotoxin, which primarily affects domestic dogs. Cane toads are an easy target for dogs, and even a quick chew can kill pets.
“If your pet ingests it, it can kill it within 20 minutes. It can also kill humans if you ingest enough of the toxin. They only come out at night,” Brattain added.
Seth is the founder of Slethreptiles, an animal removal company serving all the counties of Southwest Florida. He recently began the patent process on a new type of trap that attracts insects first and then toads.
“They hang out around. If you have an AC drip, they hang out. In that area, they usually go around the perimeter of homes. They hang out if you have a light where bugs are swarming. They also eat dog food and cat food. So if you put food out for cats, you’re gonna have cane toads everywhere,” he said.
Patrick Corignolo and his business partner and friend Andy joined forces to create “PupDefense,” a product designed to keep cane toads away.
“It’s vermiculite. It has all-natural ingredients, no toxic ingredients, so it’s safe for pets or other animals. You spray it around and sprinkle around your property. It works like an invisible fence. And yeah, you apply twice a month. If you have a severe problem, we recommend doing it more often,” Corignolo explained.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said cane toads are reddish-brown to grayish-brown in color, with a light yellow or beige belly.
“I go out and actively look for them at night,” said Lee Smith, a retired biology teacher. “I wear a headlamp, and I have snake tongs, which are like warm grabbers. And I carry a laundry bag, and I wait until dark because they’re completely nocturnal.”
Cane toads have enlarged glands behind the eyes and range in size from 6 to 9 inches in length. They can be confused with the native southern toad, but adult cane toads are much larger.
“All this rain we just got, and the next week or two, it’s going to be a nightmare. They’re literally going to be everywhere. The females lay 1000s of eggs, and their survival rate is at like 99% because there’s no natural predators here,” Brattain said.
If you have a cane toad infestation on or near your home, make sure to call a local trapper to remove them.