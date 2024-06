June 19 marks four years since Lauren Dumolo was last seen, as her family and crime stoppers hold out hope in finally locating her.

After her disappearance, Dumolo’s purse was found at the Four Freedoms Park in Cape Coral on June 21.

Lauren’s father, Paul Dumolo, told WINK News in January that the missing person case had gone cold, as he exclusively told our reporters that he was worried and concerned something had happened to his daughter.

Surveillance video before Dumolo’s disappearance showed her submitting an application to a gas station on June 18, 2020.

She was then seen at her apartment on Coronado Parkway the following day with her cell phone.

Lauren Dumolo gained national attention after countless flyers and searches were organized for the missing single mother, as the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers announced an $8,000 reward for any information that could lead to her location.

Lauren’s father told WINK News that the memory of his daughter’s disappearance has been burned into his memory.

“I still remember her voice, which is a good thing. I’ll never forget that,” said Dumolo. “So, I always play it over again. You know, I never want to forget her voice.”

If you have any information on Lauren Dumolo’s disappearance, contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can also submit tips online or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Remember, you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.