June 19, 2020 was the last day anyone saw 29-year-old Lauren Dumolo.

The single mother of a little girl, Dumolo disappeared from her apartment along Coronado Parkway in Cape Coral. Her purse was found in Four Freedoms Park.

It’s been an agonizing three and a half years for Lauren’s dad, Paul Dumolo.

“It’s a nightmare, it really is. It never ends. Your child is not supposed to go before you. It’s not the right order,” said Paul. Lauren Brittney Dumolo, 29,

When Lauren disappeared, she was dating a man named Gabriel Peña. Peña called Lauren’s father when he came home June 19, and Lauren was gone.

Peña only spoke once publicly about the case, exclusively to WINK News in July 2020.

“I’m worried. I’m worried and scared. Not scared because I didn’t do anything, but I’m just worried something really did happen,” Peña had said during the interview.

Paul Dumolo and his family have now suffered through four Christmases and four New Year’s Days not knowing what happened to Lauren.

For a long time, Dumolo’s father kept in touch with Cape Coral police for updates on the investigation. The updates have lessened.

“Last thing I heard from the police was basically the case is cold,” he said.

Paul Dumolo’s wish for 2024 is answers to end his suffering and possibly an arrest.

“This is something no parent should have to deal with and go through. There is no closure. There’s never going to. It will never be an end for me until she’s either found or I’m dead,” said Paul Dumolo.

If you know anything about Lauren’s whereabouts, or might know someone who knows something, please call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.