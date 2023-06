Mailers asking for information on the Lauren Dumolo case are arriving in Southwest Florida homes. (CREDIT: WINK News)

The search continues for Lauren Dumolo, a Cape Coral woman who went missing on June 19, 2020.

Dumolo was last seen in her apartment on Coronado Parkway in Cape Coral. However, her purse was found at Four Freedoms Park.

Dumolo has a tattoo of the word namaste on her right side and the letters NY on her pelvis.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information that will help find her. You can leave a tip by calling 1-800-780-TIPS or click here to submit one online.