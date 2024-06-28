SWFL reacts to the presidential debate

WINK News
The Weather Authority is currently tracking Invest 95L in the Eastern Atlantic as the formation chance has now reached 90%.
The Southwest Florida International Airport announced the addition of Toronto-based Porter Airlines to operate a seasonal route.
Two vehicles crashed, including a Collier County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, and one driver died after a crash on Oil Well Road Thursday afternoon.
The Fourth of July is celebrated Across Southwest Florida and nationwide with fireworks, barbecues, patriotic events and more.
Nothing intimidates North Fort Myers senior kicker Brooke Hankinson, not even playing football with the boys.
Whether you’re rooting for Former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, or you just can’t choose a side, everyone has an opinion about this debate.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with a student.
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is honoring one of its own as a funeral procession is being held for Detective Kerry Sill.
The Weather Authority is tracking high afternoon temperatures and inland rain showers throughout the early evening on Friday.
Christopher Davis, who stands accused of killing his boyfriend Barry Schmalbach, is in court for a bond hearing.
The City of Cape Coral announced the groundbreaking ceremony date for Festival Park at 1100 Wilmington Parkway.
Deputies are searching for a shooter who killed a man in the Three Oaks Parks community.
For the first time, Barry Schmalbach’s sister, Sherry has spoken with only WINK News about her brother’s mysterious disappearance and the emotional toll it has taken on his loved ones.
Sherry shared memories of Barry’s life and described him as determined, charming and loving.
“I love you so much. I’m so heartbroken that this happened to you. I’m so sorry. And I miss you. I would just hug him so hard,” said Sherry.
A 240-room resort is being proposed on Main Street on San Carlos Island, and residents aren’t happy.
Three double-bacon cheeseburgers and a chicken sandwich led deputies straight to the Burger King Bandit.
Just about every restaurant and bar we walked by in downtown Fort Myers seemed to have the debate on at least one TV, Thursday night, so we walked inside many of these businesses and started talking to people.
Turns out a lot of the talk is over how the debate was actually set up this year.
Lots of people were talking about the microphones being muted. Some loved it, and some would have preferred if the candidates could have gone back and forth with each other.
Others talked with us about how they didn’t like it and protested that it wasn’t in front of a live audience, as they would have liked to have heard the crowd’s reactions to the candidates’ answers.
Watch the video above to hear people’s reactions.