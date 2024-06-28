WINK News

SWFL reacts to the presidential debate

Reporter: Justin Kase
Whether you’re rooting for Former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, or you just can’t choose a side, everyone has an opinion about this debate.

Just about every restaurant and bar we walked by in downtown Fort Myers seemed to have the debate on at least one TV, Thursday night, so we walked inside many of these businesses and started talking to people.

Turns out a lot of the talk is over how the debate was actually set up this year.

Lots of people were talking about the microphones being muted. Some loved it, and some would have preferred if the candidates could have gone back and forth with each other.

Others talked with us about how they didn’t like it and protested that it wasn’t in front of a live audience, as they would have liked to have heard the crowd’s reactions to the candidates’ answers.

