Jaguars RB D’Ernest Johnson hosts football camp in Immokalee

Jacksonville Jaguars RB D’Ernest Johnson returned to his hometown of Immokalee for football camp.
We will not quit: that is what people are saying who don’t want Jaycee Park in Cape Coral to change.
What is more important than keeping your family together? Lee County Domestic Animal Services made keeping track of all your family members easier on Saturday with their Check the Chip event.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features: Vouyerism, a retail theft ring, and an online predator.
The Weather Authority is tracking Beryl, the first hurricane of the season.
Lee County Deputy injured after being hit by a car while working a crash scene.
Bring on the heat! It’s going to be a typical SWFL summer day with scattered storms and temperatures reaching the mid-90s.
Years of hard work were ruined by a leaky roof that destroyed merchandise and covered the floor in water.
The best tattoo artists in the industry are in town for the Florida Gulf Coast Tattoo Expo.
One of the biggest topics discussed during the debate was how both candidates would persuade minority voters.
Collier County is stepping up its game this 4th of July with its first large-scale drone show located at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
Charlotte County deputies say Salim Qadir was running an illegal gambling ring at the tiffany square bingo hall in Englewood.
Supreme Court Justices decided 6-3 to throw out a lower court’s ruling that allowed a broad interpretation of an Enron-era statute to charge hundreds of defendants in the January 6th, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The Chief Operating Officer for TBI Hospitality, the company that owns Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach, said the numbers are looking good.
This change now means that these three killers, Joseph Zieler, Wade Wilson and Zephen Xaver face the death penalty.
D’Ernerst Johnson has many memories playing on the football field at Immoklaee High School. Saturday became another memory for the Jacksonville Jaguars running back, but not as a player. This time, as a host for his free youth football camp.
“It’s all real good just to come back and give back to your hometown,” Johnson said.
(NAT POP)
Johnson knows what it means to these kids to see a NFL player from their community. He attended camps like this as a kid run by other local pros such as his cousin, Fred McCrary, and Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.
“He inspired me to make it to the NFL and I’m just trying to do the same thing,” Johnson said. “You know he paved the way. I’m trying to do the same thing he did.”
Boys and girls ranging from age five to 16 ran through various drill such as working the sled and catching passes. But the kids weren’t the only ones participating.
Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Deadrin Senat, another former Immokalee player and childhood friend of Johnson’s, joined in on the fun.
“I know what it meant to me growing up so now that I’m here, I just say what I want to do,” Senat said. “I want to still competing still trying and let them know their journey is just starting. So I’m just happy to be out here with them support them and enjoy this time with them.”
Saturday wasn’t just about helping these kids on the football field. It was an opportunity to teach them skills off the field, based on Johnson’s “Slow Grind” mentality.
“Just focusing on the ultimate goal no matter what your goal is,” Johnson said. “Just stay focus on it. You know it doesn’t come fast it takes time and you just got to know that it’s not going to come when you want it to come. But it’s just going to come when God wants it to come.”