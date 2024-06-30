Locals react to the Trump and Biden debate

In Southwest Florida, the first presidential debate is still fresh on many people’s minds, and opinions differ on which candidate did better.

Jane Schlechtweg, chair of the Collier County Democratic party, said President Biden has proven himself as a good choice and she wants President Biden for four more years.

“It’s too late in the game for another Democrat to step in. And like I said, the administration has proven itself and why would I want to change that? Why? Why would we want to in the middle of this election cycle, change who we support? Biden is the best choice for America, period,” said Schlechtweg.

University of Central Florida political scientist Aubrey Jewett said there’s no question, he believes Donald Trump won the debate.

Jewett said the former president appeared strong and in control, which is bad news for Biden because Jewett thinks the president needed this win.

“It really just seemed like Joe Biden didn’t rise to the occasion. And he is going to plant additional doubts in voters minds about whether he’s up for another four-year term,” Jewett.

Jewett said that doesn’t necessarily mean this is the end for Biden, he believes the president can make a comeback in the September debate.