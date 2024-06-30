Locals react to the Trump and Biden debate

WINK News
In Southwest Florida, the first presidential debate is still fresh on many people’s minds, and opinions differ on which candidate did better.
Eagles have a special place here in southwest Florida. Whether it’s the Southwest Florida eagle cam nest that many tune into during eagle mating season or eagles being cared for and rehabilitated by CROW.
Hurricane Beryl continues to rapidly intensify.
A suspect has been arrested after leading Collier County deputies on a chase overnight.
The city of Sanibel has released new information for RV and trailer owners for hurricane season.
Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler due to cloud cover.
Domestic violence: it’s one of Collier County’s best-kept secrets.
A Naples dermatology practice acknowledges it had issues when it first opened two years ago but says those issues are now behind them.
Jacksonville Jaguars RB D’Ernest Johnson returned to his hometown of Immokalee for football camp.
We will not quit: that is what people are saying who don’t want Jaycee Park in Cape Coral to change.
What is more important than keeping your family together? Lee County Domestic Animal Services made keeping track of all your family members easier on Saturday with their Check the Chip event.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features: Vouyerism, a retail theft ring, and an online predator.
Lee County Deputy injured after being hit by a car while working a crash scene.
Bring on the heat! It’s going to be a typical SWFL summer day with scattered storms and temperatures reaching the mid-90s.
Years of hard work were ruined by a leaky roof that destroyed merchandise and covered the floor in water.
Jane Schlechtweg, chair of the Collier County Democratic party, said President Biden has proven himself as a good choice and she wants President Biden for four more years.
“It’s too late in the game for another Democrat to step in. And like I said, the administration has proven itself and why would I want to change that? Why? Why would we want to in the middle of this election cycle, change who we support? Biden is the best choice for America, period,” said Schlechtweg.
University of Central Florida political scientist Aubrey Jewett said there’s no question, he believes Donald Trump won the debate.
Jewett said the former president appeared strong and in control, which is bad news for Biden because Jewett thinks the president needed this win.
“It really just seemed like Joe Biden didn’t rise to the occasion. And he is going to plant additional doubts in voters minds about whether he’s up for another four-year term,” Jewett.
Jewett said that doesn’t necessarily mean this is the end for Biden, he believes the president can make a comeback in the September debate.