The Weather Authority: Parts of Southwest Florida remain under a heat advisory

17-year-old Isaac Breese, from Cape Coral, originally went missing on Tuesday, July 2.
The center of Beryl is expected to approach the Texas coast by late Sunday into Monday morning.
It’s going to be a scorcher.
These hunters are thinking about Burmese python nests; catching a nearly 18-foot snake is nice, but getting the eggs is even better.
Cat and dog adoptions are temporarily free at the Naples Animal Shelter.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to remind people not to drink and boat this summer season.
Hundreds of workers are exposed to extreme heat in Southwest Florida, and complying with the protections is suggested but not mandatory.
Ethan Cartwright was convicted in the murder of his girlfriend and girlfriend’s mother, and now his victim’s father is speaking out.
Art Walk is set to kick off at 5 p.m. tonight in downtown Fort Myers for the first time since the Caloosahatchee Bridge closed just over a month ago.
There’s no denying the hot weather makes people uncomfortable, but it can also have profound health implications.
Many people find it impossible to afford a roof over their families’ heads due to the sky-high cost of homes. Now, the City of Fort Myers is trying to help.
On Monday, Llewellyn Drive to Larchmont Avenue on McGregor Blvd. will close as part of a City of Fort Myers Public Works Department paving project.
A woman has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and then leading Cape Coral police officers on a chase.
A 59-year-old pedestrian was struck by a teenage driver while crossing the road in Lee County Thursday night.
A community has safe water to drink again after boiling it for nearly two days because of a water main break along Treeline Avenue.
Although all of Southwest Florida is not under a heat advisory, the heat will still be on!
The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for Charlotte and Lee County from noon to 6:00 p.m. The rest of our area is just under the threshold of reaching the criteria of being under a Heat Advisory.
“Our ‘feels-like’ temperatures, factoring in the humidity, will reach the triple digits yet again today,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.
If you are headed to the beach or boating, a dry morning will give way to an increase in typical summertime storms into the afternoon.
“Some showers and storms that develop could be on the heavier side and may lead to locally heavy rain and flooding in flood-prone areas,” added Kreidler.
Our pattern remains the same into Sunday, with scattered storms in the afternoon and temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s.
Drier air will work its way through by Tuesday, lowering our afternoon rain chances. The heat will stick around throughout the week, with temperatures remaining slightly above normal in the low to mid-90s.