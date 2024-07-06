WINK News

The Weather Authority: Parts of Southwest Florida remain under a heat advisory

Author: Lauren Kreidler
Published: Updated:

Although all of Southwest Florida is not under a heat advisory, the heat will still be on!

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for Charlotte and Lee County from noon to 6:00 p.m. The rest of our area is just under the threshold of reaching the criteria of being under a Heat Advisory.

“Our ‘feels-like’ temperatures, factoring in the humidity, will reach the triple digits yet again today,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Lauren Kreidler.

If you are headed to the beach or boating, a dry morning will give way to an increase in typical summertime storms into the afternoon.

“Some showers and storms that develop could be on the heavier side and may lead to locally heavy rain and flooding in flood-prone areas,” added Kreidler.

Our pattern remains the same into Sunday, with scattered storms in the afternoon and temperatures reaching the low to mid-90s.

Drier air will work its way through by Tuesday, lowering our afternoon rain chances. The heat will stick around throughout the week, with temperatures remaining slightly above normal in the low to mid-90s.

