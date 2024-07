Friends and family gathered to honor the life of a young woman who was struck and killed on State Road 82.

More than 50 of Monica Soliz’s friends and family attended the vigil. Her father spoke, saying Immokalee is their safe haven and their home.

Monca’s mother, Maggie Massiate, says she lost her best friend, and it’s hard to comprehend what has happened.

“It’s very hard for me what’s going on,” said Massiate.

Monica Soliz’s life was taken too soon when she was hit along State Road 82. Family and friends lit 21 candles to show their love to Monica on Tuesday night.

Her mother, Maggie, says she was beautiful, caring, and loving.

“She was just big-hearted, and she would do anything for anybody, and she was just so motivated. She wanted to do so many things in life. She wanted to be a veterinarian,” said Massiate.

The vigil supported her family during such a hard time.

“With how I’m feeling right now, it gives me some hope in my heart thats the best way to describe it. It just gives me hope in my heart thats broken right now in pieces just like I have said how many people have shown their support,” said Massiate.

Now, she wants to see change done to State Road 82 so that another innocent life isn’t taken.

“If they had better lighting and just a better road more wider more lanes like it is further down 82, I just think that would make the biggest difference,” said Massiate.

Maggie told WINK News reporter Jillian Haggerty they were finally able to locate Monica’s phone and wallet, giving her a small ounce of closure.

As for the crash, the Florida Highway Patrol says it remains under investigation.