At least one person has been injured, and a dog has died after a house fire erupted in South Fort Myers on Tuesday night.

According to South Trail Fire and Rescue, the fire began shortly before 8:30 p.m. at a manufactured home in the Jamaica Bay community.

Two people and a dog were inside when the fire started.

Authorities say one person was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert, and the dog was found dead by firefighters during fire operations.

The condition of the person is currently unknown.

The State Fire Marshal and South Trail Fire & Rescue investigators are on the scene to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

The Red Cross was also called to assist the homeowner.

According to the South Trail Fire & Rescue, the cause of the fire cannot be determined; however, the fire’s origin was in the back bedroom of the home.