The day has arrived for FEMA to announce its final decision on whether homeowners in five different Lee County areas will maintain their flood insurance discount.

The 25% flood insurance discount comes to thousands of dollars on the line for policyholders.

FEMA has not specified how homeowners will be notified when making a decision.

Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral, Estero, Bonita Springs, and unincorporated Lee County received notice from FEMA that their flood insurance policies would be removed starting on Oct 1.

The reasoning for the decision? FEMA reported unpermitted work being done on homes and a failure to document and monitor activity in special flood hazard areas properly.

The five areas needed to submit updated paperwork and documentation to maintain the 25% discount.

After a lot of back and forth, all five areas submitted this information before the June 10 deadline.

FEMA had 30 days to review the paperwork and decide; however, their decision can be delayed if necessary.