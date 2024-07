A group of teenagers broke into a snowbird’s home and set off fireworks, causing hundreds of dollars in damage.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call just after 6 p.m. in Lehigh Acres Wednesday evening about a break-in at a home that was meant to be vacant.

The sound of firecrackers filled the usually quiet neighborhood on Roosevelt Avenue.

Deputies swarmed the street about thirty minutes later and, after a brief chase, arrested three boys not too far from the home.

Later reports said the boys used a rock to break open a window and jump inside and eventually lit off fireworks inside the home.

One man who lives next door saw the takedown for himself.

Elijah Warren said he was shocked to see deputies on the street at all, let alone putting kids in cuffs just steps from his front yard.

“Well, the officers were chasing them down the road. They caught up with them. One or two guys ran in the woods. The other two, they caught them, handcuffed them,” Warren said. “I was very shocked and surprised because, normally, we won’t see anything going on too much over here.”

The home’s property manager told police that there was about $500 in damages.

It is up to the owners of the home and/or the property manager to press charges.

WINK News reached out to the property manager of the home and is still waiting to hear back.