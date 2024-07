Day 3 of the Republican National Convention continued in Milwaukee on Wednesday.

Former President Trump took a tour of the stage.

Trump was seen wearing a bandage on his ear following getting struck in the ear during the assassination attempt on him the prior Saturday.

Meanwhile, his new vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, spoke for the first time since being put on the ticket.

The delegates from Southwest Florida said they love being so close to the action, and they’re caught up in them, unity.

“I was really excited to see Ron DeSantis come out and get behind Donald Trump,” said Alfie Oakes.

Alfie Oakes is a big name in Southwest Florida politics who made the trip to Milwaukee.

Bill and Donna Daubmann are delegates from Fort Myers.

They said they believe Trump’s choice of vice president fits the unity message.

Tara Jenner is the vice chair of the Lee County GOP.

“We’ve got a whole bunch of good people that are in the republican party that are coming up the pipeline, and I love seeing that that part of the future is already in play with this particular ticket,” Jenner said.

Stay tuned to WINK News, the only local news station bringing you live coverage from the RNC.