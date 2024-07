Residents of parts of Lee County, including Cape Coral, are breathing a sigh of relief as FEMA has agreed to allow homeowners to maintain their 25% flood insurance discount.

An update provided by Florida Senator Rick Scott at 1:07 p.m. on Friday states that unincorporated Lee County will maintain its 25% flood insurance discount.

Scott provided the update via X, where he mentions, “I won’t stop working with our local communities and FEMA to ensure these flood insurance discounts remain in place long-term and that the federal government is a partner with local governments as we continue to recover from hurricanes.” Just got word from FEMA that flood insurance discounts in Lee County are still in place as it continues working with local communities on this issue.



The news of Cape Coral keeping their discount came to WINK News via Cape Coral representative Mike Giallombardo, a few hours before Scott’s annoucement.

Giallombardo told WINK that he received the information from the City of Cape Coral.

According to Giallombardo, FEMA requires Cape Coral to put a plan together to prevent an event like this from happening again.

Cape Coral was among five areas in Lee County to receive notice from the federal organization regarding unpermitted work and a lack of documentation of damages caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022.

After the claims had been made, Cape Coral, along with Fort Myers Beach, Estero, Bonita Springs, and other areas unincorporated Lee County, must submit the proper documentation to clear the accusations.

FEMA is expected to give notice by Friday afternoon regarding the status of the flood insurance discounts for other Lee County areas.

Currently, Fort Myers Beach, Estero, and Bonita Springs are waiting for an update from FEMA.