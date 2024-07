Campaign signs are being stolen out of private yards in the middle of the night in Fort Myers.

The incidents began popping up over the weekend along McGregor Boulevard, but fortunately, it was caught on camera.

Re-election signs for Fort Myers City Councilman Liston Bochette had to be replanted on Monday evening, and WINK News reporter Maddie Herron had the opportunity to speak with Bochette and his opponent.

Bochette told WINK that about a dozen yard signs were stolen and that the Fort Myers Police Department is investigating.

Liston Bochette is up for re-election for his Ward 4 seat on the Fort Myers City Council, and he told WINK News some of his yard signs went missing overnight Friday.

“We spent the day putting signs out. And early the next morning, the signs weren’t there,” said Bochette.

Security footage from neighbors appeared to show an individual removing the yard signs.

The Council member said by sunrise, a dozen signs were missing off McGregor Blvd.

One of those signs was taken from Alex Ancefsky’s lawn.

“I’m upset because I really care about his candidacy,” said Ancefsky. “I think it’s definitely not right to take something off someone else’s property, especially a campaign sign.”

Jeff Shafer lives right down the road from where the signs were stolen, but he wasn’t too surprised to hear they were taken.

“I’ve seen that happen. I’ve seen it placed along the right-of-ways of roads, they’ve been there one day, gone tomorrow,” said Shafer.

To prepare, Shafer made sure to grab an extra sign from Bochette.

“You always have to have a backup, you already know that that could potentially happen. So you always have to. Some people don’t want to see advertisements in their community and that tends to happen,” said Shafer.

Bochette said it’s about more than just the physical yard signs, “It’s not trivial about the signs. It’s trivial about the act and the action. Because that’s our democracy, you know, you have the right to put your sign in your property, private property.”

A sentiment shared by Bochette’s opponent for the upcoming election, Dr. Cindy Banyai.

Politics aside, she believes nobody should be stealing yard signs.

“That’s a terrible shame. That’s a crime to have people’s signs, political signs be tampered with. I have had this problem in the past,” said Banyai. “So I know how frustrating it can be and I absolutely do not condone that behavior.”

What could make for a setback, Bochette is turning into an opportunity to push forward.

“You’re tripping and fall, but you get up and go again. And it’s all about the delivery of the product, and not about the pathway, it got you there. Let’s get this done. Let’s do it right, and move forward.”

Bochette’s supporters are keeping an eye out to make sure his signs stay in the grass.

“I’ve let other neighbors know as well to be on the lookout. So, I think they’re here to stay now,” said Ancefsky.