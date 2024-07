A man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for an armed carjacking that occurred in North Fort Myers in late 2022.

Zachary Pegg, 28, was arrested in late December 2022 after both the Fort Myers Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were led on a brief but intense car chase into North Fort Myers.

LCSO provided footage of the chase, which can be viewed above.

Law enforcement responded to an emergency call regarding an armed carjacking that had just taken place in a condominium complex parking garage on First Street in Fort Myers.

Upon arrival at the scene, the victim told police that as soon as he exited his vehicle after parking it, a masked man pointed a firearm at him and demanded his keys, cell phone and wallet.

The victim complied, fearing for his safety.

During the pursuit, Pegg entered North Fort Myers, returned around Interstate 75 to Palm Beach Boulevard and then back into North Fort Myers.

The pursuit ended in a residential neighborhood off Leetana Road, where a firearm was found near Pegg when he was arrested.

Pegg had pleaded guilty to the charges of carjacking and brandishing a firearm on March 27.