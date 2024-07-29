Kick-off to high school football in Southwest Florida

Hot weather, hard hits, and touchdown celebrations—it’s officially the start of a new season of high school football in Southwest Florida.

This season brings new opportunities for athletes. The state education board announced last week that high school athletes will be allowed to get paid through their name, image and likeness.

But Monday was all about getting back on the field with teammates.

Whenever a football season ends in December, it seems like it’ll be forever until we get it back, but here we are.

Teams all across Southwest Florida held their first preseason practice of the 2024 season.

Bishop Verot is one of them. When the season starts, the Vikings will once again be led by quarterback Carter Smith.

The reigning Gatorade Florida Player of the Year enters his senior season before going to the University of Michigan.

Bishop Verot steamrolled into the postseason a year ago, but the dreams of a state championship were dashed in the regional final against Booker.

In 2024, the Vikings are poised to be one of the top teams to watch in our area once again.

Football is also back on the field at Evangelical Christian School.

The Sentinels were a playoff team a season ago, finishing with a 6-5 record after they fell to First Baptist in round one.

They lost their quarterback, Tanner Helton, as he is now playing in college at East Carolina. Filling in the QB1 spot is Jamarion Mcilroy.

The Fort Myers football team started their practice Monday as well.

The Green Wave is poised to be another contender in 2024.

Last year, the Greenies went 8-3 and were bounced in the first round by Dunbar, who came back down 17.

On offense, they lost quarterback Chris Mcfoley but skilled players such as Madrid Tucker return. The defense is anchored by defensive lineman and four-star recruit Kendall Guervil.

You’ll hear from other Lee and Collier County teams throughout the day on WINK News as we get you ready for the new season.