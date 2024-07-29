Kick-off to high school football in Southwest Florida

WINK News
DNA technology has helped to identify skeletal remains discovered more than 20 years ago in Charlotte County.
The Weather Authority is tracking spotty showers and patchy fog Monday morning with mild and muggy conditions.
Florida is one of several possibilities for where a rainmaker or potential tropical system could go.
A beloved pet pooch left without an owner is feeling the effects of shelter life. Yogi has heartbreakingly spent more than two years at the Humane Society Naples.
A rocket strike on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has claimed the lives of 12 people, most of whom were children.
Around 6:45 on Sunday evening, Naples Police and Fire units were dispatched to “a structural collapse at La Trattoria” on 5th Ave. S.
A drowning at New Pass Bridge in Bonita Springs. Several law enforcement agencies investigating the scene.
Cash in on the back-to-school sales tax holiday July 29 – August 11.
This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features inmate murder, drug busts, and stolen U-Hauls in Walmart parking lots.
The Multicultural Center of Southwest Florida is hosting its annual Big Backpack Event in Fort Myers, marking 25 years of giving back to the community.
Stay cool and hydrate. The heat index will reach up to 105 degrees Sunday afternoon.
The Harris Campaign is holding the biggest-ever ‘Mobilization blitz’, capitalizing on grassroots energy across Florida.
Attention Southwest Florida shoppers: Boar’s Head is recalling over 200,000 pounds of deli meats sold at local chains like Publix, following a Listeria outbreak.
The Lee County GOP is hosting the Trumparilla Boat Parade in support of the Republican nominee.
Hot weather, hard hits, and touchdown celebrations—it’s officially the start of a new season of high school football in Southwest Florida.
This season brings new opportunities for athletes. The state education board announced last week that high school athletes will be allowed to get paid through their name, image and likeness.
But Monday was all about getting back on the field with teammates.
Whenever a football season ends in December, it seems like it’ll be forever until we get it back, but here we are.
Teams all across Southwest Florida held their first preseason practice of the 2024 season.
Bishop Verot is one of them. When the season starts, the Vikings will once again be led by quarterback Carter Smith.
The reigning Gatorade Florida Player of the Year enters his senior season before going to the University of Michigan.
Bishop Verot steamrolled into the postseason a year ago, but the dreams of a state championship were dashed in the regional final against Booker.
In 2024, the Vikings are poised to be one of the top teams to watch in our area once again.
Football is also back on the field at Evangelical Christian School.
The Sentinels were a playoff team a season ago, finishing with a 6-5 record after they fell to First Baptist in round one.
They lost their quarterback, Tanner Helton, as he is now playing in college at East Carolina. Filling in the QB1 spot is Jamarion Mcilroy.
The Fort Myers football team started their practice Monday as well.
The Green Wave is poised to be another contender in 2024.
Last year, the Greenies went 8-3 and were bounced in the first round by Dunbar, who came back down 17.
On offense, they lost quarterback Chris Mcfoley but skilled players such as Madrid Tucker return. The defense is anchored by defensive lineman and four-star recruit Kendall Guervil.
You’ll hear from other Lee and Collier County teams throughout the day on WINK News as we get you ready for the new season.