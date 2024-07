Part of the drop ceiling fell at La Trattoria restaurant on 5th Avenue south Sunday night. They are unsure when the restaurant is opening back up, but there are signs on the door that say the building is unsafe to occupy.

“I heard the ceiling fell down, wild,” said Cedric Colyer from Naples.

The drop ceiling fell in while people ate their dinner. Nine of them were injured and seven were taken to the hospital.

“I mean, you’re eating in a restaurant and the ceiling is coming down on you, crazy. Like I said, I can only imagine for the people that were here let alone the people that witnessed it. I mean, check please,” Colyer added.

We are still waiting for an update on how they are all doing, but several people were getting treated outside the restaurant after the drop ceiling fell.

Anthony Cole works next door.

“You never know. One day you’re enjoying your meal, glass of wine, next thing water is pouring all over you,” said Cole. “Sad thing.”

There were police officers, cones and yellow tape at the scene, and everyone WINK News talked with agreed, this is something no one expects while having dinner.

‘I was coming over to grab a slice of pizza, not a slice but a pizza, for the guys working, and I saw the streets were blocked off, there were police. So, I walked down a little further and I see they roped off la trattoria where I was on my way to,” Colyer explained.

Colyer is a frequent customer at La Trattoria’s and knows the owners really well.

“The police said the ceiling had just collapsed and I’m like what? Because I go to this restaurant at least two, three times a week. They have the best pizza on 5th Avenue by far.

The Naples Fire-Rescue Department is investigating the cause. La Trattoria issued a statement, saying that their management expressed gratitude to the first responders.

They are actively working to address and rectify the situation to ensure the safety of their patrons.