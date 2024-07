In a WINK News exclusive, we’re hearing from one of the victims of the former deputy who was accused of altering body cam footage to steal money right from people’s wallets.

Former Lee County deputy Tyrese Jackson is facing felony charges, two counts of official misconduct in a public agency and one count of scheme to defraud.

One of his victims has spoken out following the arrest, saying he feels taken advantage of. It’s not about the money, but the idea that someone trusted to protect him exploited him because he felt he could get away with it.

A lot of people have been pulled over by law enforcement, it happens every day all over the world. But for the man who spoke with WINK News anchor Taylor Wirtz, his experience with the former Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputy Jackson was anything but routine.

The incident took place on January 22 when Jackson pulled Angel over.

“I handed my license to the officer, and he went to the patrol car,” said Angel.

Angel explained he was pulled over for a broken tail light on State Road 82 while driving back from the Immokalee Casino with his wife.

Angel added, “He came back, told me to get out, put his hands in my front pockets, took out my wallet and my phone, and told me to turn around, and then he got back in the patrol car.”

He thought it was strange that Jackson took his wallet since he had already given his driver’s license, but he didn’t question it.

Jackson returned and gave the wallet back, along with a citation for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

When Angel got home he noticed two $100 bills missing. He remembered how much he had because it was won at the casino.

And while he was initially hesitant to report it, “I won’t deny that at first, I was afraid to report it because I thought, ‘it’s the police, and what if they don’t believe me?’ but I’m going to do it.”

Angel said he needed to ensure Jackson couldn’t do this to anyone else.

“He took advantage of people because he said, ‘they are Hispanic; they will never file a report on me,’ taking advantage of people’s humility,” said Angel.

In Jackson’s booking report, investigators said that Angel’s statement matched what they saw in the body camera footage, even with Jackson covering the camera with his hand through parts of the traffic stop.

There’s no telling how many more people this could have happened to if Angel hadn’t come forward.