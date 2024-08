New video shows the moments after a man tried to run down a pier master with his truck at Bokeelia Pier.

You can see a man run up to the truck and bang on the window, after it had rammed a golf cart and crashed down a gate.

WINK news brought you this scene yesterday at the Bokeelia Pier as breaking news.

The driver was shot and killed by someone at the scene.

The video shows what the scene was like from inside the restaurant just across from the pier. There is also a closer look at a man that some are now calling a hero.

In the video you can hear a conversation between a mother and their child.

“Momma, let’s get the hell out of here. Someone just got shot!”

“Oh, great.”

“Let’s go.”

The man in the blue shirt ran up to the truck and smashed the window. He then made a gesture signaling that the driver is dead.

A man named Sam provided the video. Sam has been a regular at the Bokeelia Pier for 15 years, and he was shocked by what happened.

“I’ve been fishing there for 15 years. I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said. “I feel sorry for a lot of people. I feel sorry for the person that lost their life and the kids that had to deal with this the whole day. I feel bad for the shooter.”

WINK News is still working to find out what happened from the Lee County Sherriff’s Office. They have so far only confirmed the driver was shot and died at the scene.

A medical examiner is looking into the exact cause of his death.

The motivation of the truck’s driver to drive onto the pier were families were fishing also remains unexplained.

Latest information from LCSO:

Throughout the investigation detectives learned the decedent approached a person on scene and displayed a firearm. The decedent then returned to their vehicle and proceeded to drive the vehicle down the pier, which was occupied by bystanders. While driving down the pier, a Good Samaritan fired multiple rounds at the vehicle. The vehicle became stuck on a gate halfway down the pier.

At this time, the major crimes unit is continuing to work with the Medical Examiners Office to determine the circumstance & cause of death of the driver.