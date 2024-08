An afternoon of fishing turns deadly. A death investigation is underway after an incident at a Bokeelia pier.

The incident occurred near Capt’n Con’s Fishhouse in Bokeelia shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Witnesses tell us it all started with a truck driving onto the pier. WINK News viewer Joe the Mover sent us a video of the incident.

The truck inched towards the end of the pier, where children and adults fished.

People screamed to hit the deck as the truck crashed into the pier’s shed. Tires screeching, the driver rolled the truck into the golf cart.

The sound of burning rubber only stopped after a shot rang out.

WINK News reporter Maddie Heron spoke to a man who was fishing on the pier moments before the truck took off. Credit: WINK News

He watched the entire thing unfold and said that the golf cart saved both his life and the children he helped protect on the pier.

“We were baffled. I was like, there’s never cops out here, so we came out to check it out, and it was crazier than I thought it would be,” said Aidan Sivore.

Many locals, like cousins Aidan and Max Sivore, were shocked to see the pier, their so-called piece of paradise, the focus of such a chaotic scene.

“I hope everyone can move past this. It’s a great spot for the island to gather and watch the sunsets. I mean, it’s probably my favorite spot out here. So I hope everyone can move past this,” said Sivore.

Hopeful that the tightly-knit Bokeelia community can move forward from this deadly day on the pier.

Credit: WINK News

Many questions remain as the Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what drove someone to barrel down a pier full of kids fishing.

From the witnesses WINK News spoke to, it sounds like other people involved suffered only minor injuries.

LCSO said this is an active investigation, and there is no threat to the public. All people involved are accounted for.

WINK News spoke with deputies regarding updates to the situation. According to LCSO, they are working to provide an update on Thursday.