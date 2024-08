Fort Myers is working to clean up after the storm.

On Sunday and Monday, the northbound span of the Edison Bridge had to be shut down due to flooding at the base of the bridge.

Flooding in this area is nothing new. The city’s public works department says they are doing their best but just need the water to go down.

All these drivers are stuck in this huge traffic jam because of rising floodwaters along First Street, thanks to high tide.

WINK News got them up close, so you can see just how badly flooded they are.

While it’s blocked off for everyone’s safety, and Fort Myers police are redirecting drivers to safer routes, these drivers aren’t happy with the wait.

First Street and Palm Beach Boulevard aren’t the only areas being affected by all this rain and storm surge.

West Riverside Drive is completely swallowed by the Caloosahatchee, and its waters are inching closer and closer to many people’s driveways and homes.

These waters affect homeowners like Laurie and, for the case here now – drivers.

They’re stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Fort Myers police are directing traffic to Second and Seaboard Street. No word on when the lanes will reopen.