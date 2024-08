Roads near Venetian Way and Glendale Avenue in North Naples continue to see flooding, and high tide is still to come.

“I was a little concerned on the way down with the storm approaching, with the flights, and just making sure I got in on time,” said Shawn Miller.

WINK News also stopped by Naples Beach where winds were picking up and plenty of people were in the water enjoying the waves.

“We were driving through and it was super wet. You couldn’t see five feet over. It was very bad,” said Barrett Hagey.

Barrett Hagey and Kyle Wagoner are visiting from Iowa and said they’re used to tornadoes.

“It was definitely a little bit different than Iowa for sure,” Wagoner added. “It definitely stays around a little longer too, in Iowa it blows over pretty fast.”

Naples saw heavy rains and strong winds over the weekend, but the water has receded in most areas.

“The strongest bands that we felt were right at storm surge,” said Deputy City Manager and CFO Gary Young.

“We have some debris, some fallen trees, so it’s making sure the roadways stay clear now that the water has receded,” he said. “Make sure it stays clear and that everything is fully operational.”

People WINK News met stayed in and waited for the rain to pass, and said they were happy because it could’ve been much worse.

“No flooding where I’m staying, just localized roads were flooded out. But it is what it is, it’s Southwest Florida,” Miller said.