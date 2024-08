Beattie Development has been the single most complained about company in our newsroom for the last several months, which is why WINK News has been investigating Paul Beattie for weeks.

Several dozens of former Beattie customers have reached out to WINK News, sharing their stories.

One email even started out saying, “I understand you may be listening to stories regarding Paul Beattie of Beattie Development? A builder who stole all of my time and money? Let me know.”

Cape Coral Police confirmed two weeks ago to WINK News that they were investigating Beattie, which brings us to Wednesday, August 7.

On Wednesday, Beattie’s downtown Cape Coral office was raided. On the scene, we saw Cape Coral forensics taking boxes in and out of the building. Witnesses sent WINK video of the SWAT team and told us they saw someone being led out of Beattie development in handcuffs.

We asked Cape Coral police if the person in handcuffs was Paul Beattie. They have not responded to us.

Dozens of people have told WINK News that Beattie took money without finishing work on their homes. Several police reports and lawsuits were obtained by WINK.

The WINK News Beattie investigation has been a team effort. We have been tracking several complaints that accuse Beattie of not finishing work on their homes and still taking the money.

WINK News anchor Chris Cifatte visited one of the Beattie offices a few weeks back. It was closed, locked up and abandoned and has spoken to ex-Beattie customers. WINK News Reporter Olivia Jean has been talking with people who have lost thousands of dollars, even some with their homes still unfinished after years. WINK News Producer Robin Wolf has been combing through lawsuits and police reports.

On Wednesday, we spoke exclusively with one of Beattie’s former customers, Jason Bell. He shared his story of frustration with the contractor.

Paul Beattie, founder of Beattie Development, has been building and remodeling homes in the community since January 2009. Bell said he did his “homework.”

“We chose them because of the reputation that they had out there. And seemed like a really big company, they had won awards and things like that, so we thought were in good hands,” Bell said.

Bell and several ex. Beattie customers tell WINK they are relieved to see Cape Coral Police take action.

“In terms of ultimate justice, I think accountability would be the main thing. So just being accountable to the customers that he has let down,” Bell said.

Bell said he signed the contract, which said construction must start 60 days later. Six months go by and finally the work started. He said Beattie hadn’t finished his outdoor kitchen space.

“It’s not finished, to a standard that would be from a reputable builder and to a standard that you the standard that we paid to do,” Bell said.

Instead of Beattie finishing and fixing it, Bell says he just stopped responding.

“I was told by one of the managers in the countertop division that they would have a resolution for us. And then a week after, I was told that no more communication. They completely disappeared, and all calls are being forwarded to an answering service that no messages are returned, no emails are responded to anymore,” Bell said.

If Beattie left you with unfinished work, email us at investigations@winknews.com