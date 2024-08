A former project manager for Beattie Development is speaking out about working for the company accused of taking money from customers and not finishing promised work.

WINK News reporter Olivia Jean spoke exclusively with the former employee who started working there in 2021.

The former employee, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was fired for insubordination, which he denies. WINK News verified his employment with his W-2.

“When I started there, there was already homes that were 14 months from beginning construction. Something’s wrong there, right?” said the former project manager, “so I quickly found out project managers were just coming in and out, just being replaced left and right.”

He said he was the customer’s point of contact when things went wrong.

“You had to maintain that communication, and there was no support from above,” he said.

He said customers wanted answers, but he didn’t have any.

“Once you started telling upper management, ‘These homes are not progressing, these subs don’t want to show up. What’s the problem?’ They shift you out. One by one,” he said.

He also said employees were fired when they started to speak up.

“You either lied and stayed on board, kept your mouth shut, stayed on board, or said something and be fired for what they would call insubordination,” he explained.

The biggest issue he had while working there was subcontractors not showing up, but he now says it’s not because they didn’t want to work; it’s because they weren’t getting paid.

“What we found out as project managers is he would delay, purposely delay, clients, subcontractors, to show up to a halt, just to stretch out the money,” he said. “Us as project managers, we were baffled; where is all the money going to? There’s no way clients are paying $40,000; $50,000 every three months. Where’s that money going? Subcontractors, they’re not getting paid. Where is the money going?”

There is still no word from Cape Coral police about the Wednesday raid of the Beattie Development Offices.

As for Paul Beattie, WINK News did reach out again on Friday, as we have since Wednesday, and have not heard back.

WINK News will keep pushing for answers, but in the meantime, contact WINK News if you have information about Beattie’s development to share.