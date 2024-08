Affordable health care. Two words that don’t often go together.

However, a clinic in downtown Fort Myers wants to change that by offering low-cost medical services to the community.

This opened to help the community by providing free medical care to people suffering illness related to Hurricane Ian and other respiratory issues. The care is free for those who qualify and includes a hyperbaric chamber so patients may get oxygen therapy.

Christian Medical Ministries has opened this new medical clinic at Grace Church with funding from federal, state and local agencies.

The doctor said that since the hurricane, 60% of the structures in our area have been water-damaged, which means 1 in 4 people have the chance of getting very sick.

We spoke with one patient who went through 9 months of treatment after being exposed to mold, and he said, “All I can tell you is that I feel tearful every time I bring it up because he saved my life. It took nine months to get it all out of my body, and also, it wasn’t just my house, but they placed contractors in some of the places I was visiting for work. It was affecting me; I was breathing in mold spores in concerning areas.”

This location in Fort Myers is open on Thursday now from 1 to 5 p.m. by appointment only.

The Location on Daniels Parkway is open Monday and Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m.

There is a new location opening next month in Naples.