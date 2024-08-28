Legendary punk band Black Flag to perform at The Ranch in Fort Myers

Black Flag performing. CREDIT: Black Flag

Legendary punk band Black Flag is coming to Fort Myers as part of their 2024 “The First Four Years” tour.

Formed in 1976, at the height of the punk rock scene in Southern California, Black Flag has influenced many punk, metal and hardcore bands of today.

The band is known for popular songs such as “Nervous Breakdown” and “Rise Above.”

The concert will be held at The Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 12, and will commemorate the band’s history from their first four years.

Though this era featured Henry Rollins on vocals, he is no longer in the band.

The current lineup consists of founding member Greg Ginn on guitar, singer Mike Vallely, who joined the band in 2013 with Austin Sears on bass and Charles Wiley on drums.

The Ranch is known to feature country music and hold line-dancing practices. They also hold concerts of many genres.

This will not only be the legendary punk band at The Ranch. T.S.O.L., another California punk band that formed at the end of the ’70s, is playing at the Ranch on Sept. 12.

The Exploited, a Scottish hardcore thrash punk rock band, also from the ’70s, is coming on Oct. 4.

Joining Black Flag is The Queers, an American punk band from the ’80s.

