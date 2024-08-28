Legendary punk band Black Flag to perform at The Ranch in Fort Myers

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
Residents of the unincorporated community of Tice are urging the Florida Department of Transportation to improve traffic safety through written suggestions submitted at the Tice Transportation Talk.
Three brand new endangered panther kittens were born in the Okaloacoochee State forest.
The Alva Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out at an Alva home. Everyone was accounted for but the dog.
Legendary punk band Black Flag is coming to Fort Myers as part of their part of their 2024 “The First Four Years” tour.
A young man celebrated being cancer-free on Wednesday.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says Margaritaville on Fort Myers Beach is too bright with its TVs and fountain lights. Now, they want those lights turned off because they say it affects sea turtles.
The details of this death have been pending, but the Lee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there was no foul play involved.
Lee County deputies say street racing on Gunnery Road in Lehigh Acres needs to stop, and they’re going to take action.
Fort Myers Beach has endured the challenges and roadblocks in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
The City of Naples Advisory Board voted this week to seek proposals about possibly bringing a new electric vehicle shuttle to the city.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Naples on Wednesday evening.
What’s next? It’s the question everyone is asking now that Wade Wilson was sentenced to death Aug. 27 for the brutal murders he committed in 2019.
Dune walkovers do way more than just create a path to the beach. They provide storm protection.
A man arrested on child porn charges faces new charges because he allegedly used stolen money to bail himself out of jail.
Here are some of Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for August 28, 2024.
Legendary punk band Black Flag is coming to Fort Myers as part of their 2024 “The First Four Years” tour.
Formed in 1976, at the height of the punk rock scene in Southern California, Black Flag has influenced many punk, metal and hardcore bands of today.
The band is known for popular songs such as “Nervous Breakdown” and “Rise Above.”
The concert will be held at The Ranch on Thursday, Dec. 12, and will commemorate the band’s history from their first four years.
Though this era featured Henry Rollins on vocals, he is no longer in the band.
The current lineup consists of founding member Greg Ginn on guitar, singer Mike Vallely, who joined the band in 2013 with Austin Sears on bass and Charles Wiley on drums.
The Ranch is known to feature country music and hold line-dancing practices. They also hold concerts of many genres.
This will not only be the legendary punk band at The Ranch. T.S.O.L., another California punk band that formed at the end of the ’70s, is playing at the Ranch on Sept. 12.
The Exploited, a Scottish hardcore thrash punk rock band, also from the ’70s, is coming on Oct. 4.
Joining Black Flag is The Queers, an American punk band from the ’80s.
For tickets, click here.