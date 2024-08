When it comes to getting a child to school, safety is a parent’s biggest concern.

For many in Lehigh Acres, that safety came in question after a video was posted to Facebook on Wednesday that shows a private school transportation van blowing through stop signs.

“The driving is reckless,” said Lehigh Acres witness Abigale Boussari. “He didn’t even pause to look. Even if he was looking, if there was an oncoming, you’re already out there and it would have been a disaster.”

Boussari is the women you hear in the background of the original video, screaming at the van to stop. Safety concerns like these are the reason she started a school transport company herself.

“I don’t want these transportation systems to hurt a child. I don’t want them to cause an innocent death,” said Boussari.

WINK News got in touch with owner of ‘Little Angel’s School Transport”, Nube Valentin.

Valentin confirmed it was one of her vans and said no students were inside at the time.

When she asked her driver what happened, this is what he had to say:

“I ask to him ‘Why you no make a stop?’ he said ‘yes, I made a stop’… I don’t know what happened,” said Valentin. “I told all the drivers: please think and be careful. Please make the stops. Don’t pass on the red lights. Please make the stops.”

WINK News reached out to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office about the viral video. They sent a statement that read:

“The safety of our residents in Lee County is a top priority, especially on our roads. Our traffic unit is constantly monitoring our roads, ensuring drivers are following traffic laws, and taking action when they don’t. We have increased presence in busy areas of the county, and are constantly surveying areas where students frequent, including bus stops during pick up and drop off times. Our Traffic Unit is vigilant and always doing everything they can to keep our roadways and student’s safe.”