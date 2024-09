Aaron Olmstead’s mugshot. Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man who stands accused of DUI and property damage following a hit-and-run collision.

Police arrested Aaron Olmstead, 28, on Saturday after a call was reported at around 1:45 a.m. referring to a hit-and-run that occurred on Coronado Parkway.

The caller told police the sound of the crash woke her from her sleep.

Afterward, she stepped outside to discover a car with heavy damage in a parking lot near her home.

According to CCPD, when she approached, she saw an impaired man, later identified as Olmstead, in a white T-shirt, standing in the driver’s side doorway.

After the police were called, Olmstead allegedly began to run away from the scene.

Another officer on duty reported seeing a blue Dodge Challenger peel out and drive west on Southeast 47th Terrace. Credit: The Cape Coral Police Department

He noticed the driver, who later matched the description of Olmstead, was speeding and blew threw two stop signs before reaching Coronado Parkway and driving north.

After searching the area, police located Olmstead wandering on the sidewalk of Coronado Parkway and Southeast 43rd Street with abrasions to his forehead and complaining of pain in his left wrist.

Officers assessed Olmstead, where they discovered that he had bloodshot, watery eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.

While conducting a breathalyzer exam, officers discovered that Olmstead showed a blood alcohol content of .163 and .152, twice over the legal limit.

Further surveillance of the area found that Olmstead’s vehicle went off the road, struck the curb, damaged the grass and landscaping, and hit pipes that control median irrigation, causing an estimated $3,000 of damages.

The CCPD added that Olmstead’s seatbelts for the driver and front seat passenger were fully retracted and locked, signaling that the seatbelts were not being used at the time of the crash.

Olmstead was arrested and charged with DUI, DUI—property damage and hit-and-run.