Buying a reliable car means something different to every driver.

“Something you can trust,” said driver Chelsey McCoy.

“Something that I can drive every day, all day, 24/7, 365, that will never let me down,” said Jay Samoed.

Just like there are different makes and models, there are different priorities for different drivers.

“I have a boat, so I need to pull that,” said Andrew Meyer.

Kyle Lee with Lee Auto Group feels most consumers already know what they want before stepping foot on the car lot.

“If I had to put a number on it, probably about 20% of the people will look at those reports and go off it, but I think overall, consumers are loyal to the brand,” said Lee.

“Being a Chevy owner my whole life, I know what to expect, and they’ve always been good to me,” said Meyer.

Even generational ties could play a role.

“My grandparents, they loved their Toyotas, and it lasts them a long time,” said McCoy.

“On my family, my dad, my uncles, my grandfather,” said Samoed.

For Samoed, his love for Toyotas started long before he was old enough to drive.

“I do remember when I was 5, 6, when I was young,” said Samoed.

Today, his Toyota Corolla is still going strong.

“It’s a 2006, has 524,000 miles on it, same engine,” he said.

So strong, in fact, that he gave it a name.

“She’s my gorilla. Gorilla, because gorillas are tough,” said Samoed. “I know she will make it to 1 million miles. Why? Because I take good care of her.”

Kyle Lee said that’s key to keeping any car on the road: regular oil changes and maintenance. If you’re shopping for a car, also check mileage and condition of the vehicle.

Consumer reports recently released its list of the most reliable car brands, with Lexus, Toyota, Mazda, Acura and Honda leading the way.