If you live in Fort Myers Beach, chances are you know about Chester Rogers.

Rogers is a local artist who has painted iconic Fort Myers Beach landmarks like the pier. Sadly, his supplies were taken away, and now he needs your help finding them.

He said he found $5,000 worth of supplies in a nearby canal, but he posted about it on Facebook, and the community came together to raise money for new art supplies.

“Everybody came, helped me dig it out, helped me set up the box and everything. One jerk did this, but at least 100 people came to help me,” he said.

Rogers said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing surveillance camera video from Margaritaville, but he will be back Saturday morning continuing to paint, and he couldn’t thank the community enough.