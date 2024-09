This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

36-year-old Shalena Mathis is accused of violating probation. She was sentenced to 24 months of Lee County probation for breaking into a business, stealing cash and checks, and then cashing two of the checks at Walmart. Look for her in North Fort Myers. She has Chinese symbol tattoos and the words “I’m Fine” on her hands.

Justin Lang turned 34 in August. He is wanted in Lee County on an order revoking pretrial supervision. Deputies originally arrested him in August after they said he took off on a motorcycle without a plate at high speeds, even though his license had been revoked in 2012. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News he has 31 previous bookings on various charges. He will be locked up without bond once investigators catch up to him.

Keep an eye out for Dustin Read in central Fort Myers. The 34-year-old did prison time for burglary and grand theft at a Cape Coral home before being released on probation. He is now accused of violating that probation and is on law enforcement’s radar.

If you have seen any of the people featured in this week’s Most Wanted Wednesday, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.