40 Under 40: Local breast surgical oncologist championing women’s health

Championing women is more than a mindset for a local breast surgical oncologist. She’s turned helping women in need into her life’s work.

From a young age, Natalia Spinelli wanted to be a doctor, directing her time and talents toward women and breast cancer.

“When I look at what gives me joy, it is curing cancer, but curing cancer in a way that I can provide the maximum, best treatment for my patients,” Spinelli said.

Born in Argentina, Dr. Spinelli grew up in Southwest Florida, and this is where she wants to stay. She helps people through a critical time in their lives, removing barriers to treatment.

“I speak Spanish, and I have a special connection to minority patients in Southwest Florida as well, so I’m able to cater to those women as well that may not have had the access to care they deserve,” she said.

Her pink practice is color-blind, and she has tunnel vision as a surgeon, staying on the cutting edge of medicine.

“I want to know the latest that there is regarding medication, so chemotherapy, other medications that are available, radiation, so it’s not just what I do for my surgical skills, but it’s the overall journey of my patients,” she said.

Spinelli is a mother herself, so she relates on many levels.

Most breast cancer cases are treatable and very often curable. Playing a role in her patients’ survival is a humbling experience.

“We always live so worried about little things, but then you realize that there’s greater things,” she said.

For both her passion and compassion, Spinelli is a 40 Under 40 honoree.