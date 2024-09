At Florida Gulf Coast University, alumni are proving they still bleed blue and green years after they graduate.

As Jackie Larocque laughs with one of her engineering professors, it’s almost like she never left FGCU.

“His famous phrase is ‘you have to practice, practice, practice, my friend,’” said Larocque. “He was here when I was a small, baby engineer.”

That was 10 years ago. Now, she’s the senior director at the engineering firm Atwell.

“We do the roadway designs, we do the utility designs, the stormwater designs,” said Larocque.

One of her passions is helping current and recently graduated FGCU Eagles soar.

“I’ve got 27 people on my team; 90% of them went through the FGCU program,” said Larocque.

When she can, Larocque also tries to be a model for young women.

“When I was in school, it was maybe like two or three women in the classes,” Larocque said. “It’s still very much like that in the industry.”

She hopes with her involvement in the Girls of Engineering, Math and Science (GEMS) program that will change.

Kyle Lee graduated from the business school at FGCU before the Lutgert College of Business was built.

“It’s amazing how much the school has grown,” said Lee.

Now, you’ll catch him on TV promoting the business he started, Lee Auto Group.

“We have three locations: one in Tampa, one in Naples and one in Fort Myers,” said Lee.

As his business grew, Lee began recruiting part-time workers from FGCU.

“There’s so many different organizations and charities that you can help, and it just makes sense, to us, to try to do what we can from the place that helped us get our start,” said Lee.

These two Eagles prove even when you fly away, you always find a way back to the nest.

Gulfshore Business recognized Jackie Larocqe and Kyle Lee as two of this year’s 40 under 40. Read about all the honorees in this month’s magazine.