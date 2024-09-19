Player of the week: Romeo Sararo

Aubrey Rogers football is on a two-game win streak.

Coming off last year’s two and eight seasons, it’s a positive start for the Patriots.

Their last win literally came at the hands of sophomore wide receiver Romeo Sararo.

He scored all three touchdowns in the team’s road win over Palmetto Ridge.

Preparing to play Aubrey Rogers means preparing to cover Romeo Sararo.

“Romeo has always been an asset since the day he arrived on campus last year as a freshman. He’s always been our one offensive threat that we have,” said Head Football Coach, J.J. Everage.

It showed in the past week four battle with Palmetto Ridge.

The sophomore wideout handled all the scoring in his team’s 21-20 win, hauling in two touchdowns in the air and one on the ground.

“I just have to run my route, the O-line has to step up, and my quarterback, obviously. The O-line did, my quarterback hasn’t gotten sacked one time in four games. Caden threw me a good ball. I ran a good route. It was a touchdown,” said Sararo.

Sararo had 96 yards of offense in week four and has more than 230 on the season.

“He goes just as hard in practice as he does during the game, so he’s well conditioned. He’s seen a lot of double coverages, which has actually made him a better receiver,” said Everage.

Probably a better safety, too. He occasionally plays both sides of the ball.

“I tell the coaches on defense put him back there but don’t over coach him. Just let him find the football because he just has a natural instinct for the football,” said Everage.

With Sararo on the field, the Pats are off to a 2-and-1 start, already tying their win total from last season.

On Friday night, Aubrey Rogers faces a tough road test against the Gulf Coast Sharks at 7:30 p.m.