The Weather Authority continues its coverage of Hurricane Helene, a once powerful Category 4 storm that hit the northern part of Florida.

Helene officially made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend as a Category 4 at around 11 p.m.

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 a.m. Friday advisory, Helene was moving

toward the north-northeast near 26 mph.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to 90 mph with higher gusts.

Helene is expected to slow down and turn toward the northwest over the southeastern United States on Friday and Saturday.

The Tropical Storm Warning has been discontinued for the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas.

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Mexico Beach eastward and southward to Flamingo

Tampa Bay

Charlotte Harbor

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

Anclote River to Mexico Beach

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

Englewood to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

Flamingo to Anclote River, including Tampa Bay

West of Mexico Beach to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line

Flamingo northward to Little River Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

While the storm’s center did not directly impact Southwest Florida, the area saw impactful and stormy weather through early Friday morning, including plenty of flooding.

Meanwhile, there is a new tropical disturbance in the area of the Caribbean that spawned the storms that ultimately became Hurricane Helene.

Tropical Disturbance 2 has a 30% chance of development over the next seven days.

The system is moving in a general northwest direction.

