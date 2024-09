Naples Comprehensive Health (NCH) and Florida Blue have until midnight on Monday to reach a deal on a new contract. They’ve been in negotiations for the last several months, and each has said the other will not negotiate.

NCH is fighting for higher financial compensation, specifically a 30% increase over the next three years, according to Florida Blue. Florida Blue said that’s too much.

Both thus far have been unable to agree to terms.

About 40,000 people are insured by Florida Blue and use NCH. These customers have a lot on the line.

If negotiations go sour, Florida Blue customers who use NCH for their health care are:

Going to have to find a new doctor who accepts Florida Blue. Pay higher costs out of pocket for the same care at NCH. Find new insurance.

We spoke to customers of the two a few weeks back. They said they feel like they have no control.

“As a consumer and a patient, we don’t really understand what’s going on,” Clifford Schneider said.

“I feel like I’m in the middle of a ping pong [match] and battered back and forth, and I can’t have any say in the whole matter,” Anna Myers said. She went on to say, “I don’t have the leeway financially to pay all these extra out-of-pocket because I’m gonna go out of network.”

“We are the ones who are kind of kind of trapped and tied to both of them,” Marcel Ebersbach said.

Rich, another customer of both, said, “It’s just really concerning to know that you might be losing your health care coverage from NCH.”

NCH is the only birthing center in Collier County that changes everything for moms with Florida Blue.

Florida Blue’s Market President Phil Lee told WINK News that they want NCH to remain part of their network and will continue to work on an agreement.

NCH has not gotten back to WINK News.

The parties have until midnight to figure it out.