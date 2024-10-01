Local Rabbi and Israeli soldier speak on Iran missile attack

Israeli authorities said Iran launched dozens of missiles at the country.

An Israeli military spokesperson said very few injuries have been reported so far after the launch.

Residents have been ordered to seek shelter from the attack, and the chaos is having an impact on our local community.

Asaf Gasher left Southwest Florida a year ago to volunteer in the Israeli military. Now, he’s looking back on what it was like experiencing the missile attack launched by Iran on Israel.

“There was lots of lighting in the air. We heard some bombs, tons of lighting. We saw the protecting missiles from Israel and missiles from Iran. It’s like fireworks,” said Gasher.

Gasher, who calls Fort Myers home, said despite the attack, everyone in his unit is doing OK.

“Everybody is good, everybody is safe, everybody is happy and everybody is motivated to win and take this evil out of the world,” said Gasher.

Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowitz, a spiritual leader in Southwest Florida, has been in touch with soldiers like Gasher. He said he sees their resilience and strength firsthand.

“They send me videos and voice notes. These soldiers are an inspiration to us. Iran sent in 102 missiles into Israel. Not one person was hurt,” said Minkowitz.

Despite the risk, Gasher said he has no regrets about leaving Southwest Florida knowing he is fighting with a purpose in mind.

“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling like I’m in the right place. There’s no other place in the world I want to be right now to be part of this war, part of the efforts to make the world a better place,” said Gasher.