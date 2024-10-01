Local Rabbi and Israeli soldier speak on Iran missile attack

WINK News
The Weather Authority is tracking scattered rain and storms throughout this Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures slightly.
WINK News is campaign central, and on Tuesday night, all eyes are focused on the debate stage in New York, where the vice presidential candidates are facing off in their only debate.
Hurricane Helene battered Charlotte County with heavy rain and wind, and many neighbors watched as water flooded into their homes.
On Tuesday for the first time, Paul Beattie, owner of Beattie Development, who a lot of people say owe them a lot of money, is speaking out.
Wesley and Karen Wingate will never forget what they had for dinner September 27th.
The IRS has just announced tax relief for people affected by Hurricane Helene.
One storm hit Fort Myers Beach, but the damage is as different from block to block as the stories their homeowners tell
A submerged car has neighbors worried that their pond will become polluted. One neighbor told WINK News that the vehicle has been in the pond since Hurricane Helene.
The Collier Mosquito Control District is expanding to different areas, and new tools are being used to keep the mosquito population under control as more standing water remains following Hurricane Helene.
After years of discussions, the City of Cape Coral will start to remove items from Jaycee Park as part of ongoing improvements.
Once known for sunsets and dolphins, the tiny island community of St. James City is once again cleaning up after a hurricane.
Amidst the rising waters of Hurricane Helene, a woman and her dog sought safety atop the kitchen counter inside their Charlotte County home.
Southwest Florida is still feeling the impacts from Helene, and a Naples community got the brunt of the storm.
Last season Kallen Garnier-Chan achieved a national ranked top three time in the 800 and 1000 meter freestyle.
Israeli authorities said Iran launched dozens of missiles at the country.
An Israeli military spokesperson said very few injuries have been reported so far after the launch.
Residents have been ordered to seek shelter from the attack, and the chaos is having an impact on our local community.
Asaf Gasher left Southwest Florida a year ago to volunteer in the Israeli military. Now, he’s looking back on what it was like experiencing the missile attack launched by Iran on Israel.
“There was lots of lighting in the air. We heard some bombs, tons of lighting. We saw the protecting missiles from Israel and missiles from Iran. It’s like fireworks,” said Gasher.
Gasher, who calls Fort Myers home, said despite the attack, everyone in his unit is doing OK.
“Everybody is good, everybody is safe, everybody is happy and everybody is motivated to win and take this evil out of the world,” said Gasher.
Rabbi Yitzchok Minkowitz, a spiritual leader in Southwest Florida, has been in touch with soldiers like Gasher. He said he sees their resilience and strength firsthand.
“They send me videos and voice notes. These soldiers are an inspiration to us. Iran sent in 102 missiles into Israel. Not one person was hurt,” said Minkowitz.
Despite the risk, Gasher said he has no regrets about leaving Southwest Florida knowing he is fighting with a purpose in mind.
“I’m feeling good. I’m feeling like I’m in the right place. There’s no other place in the world I want to be right now to be part of this war, part of the efforts to make the world a better place,” said Gasher.