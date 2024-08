Former president Donald Trump fielded questions with the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago on Wednesday.

Things quickly got heated after a question from ABC senior congressional correspondent Rachel Scott.

A discussion four men and WINK News reporter Ashley French watched at Just ‘N’ Time Barber Shop and Salon.

“I couldn’t really pay attention to the questions that they were asking me because Trump was trying every time they tried to ask a question, and Trump tried to talk over him. So they couldn’t answer a real serious question,” said Harold Jones.

But one question on their mind was the economy.

“All he said was inflation, he kept going around inflation,” said Harold Jones. “No answers came about. Just say inflation, inflation. So, from that I didn’t get any answers again, you know, just dance around the question.”

Edrick Felton likes the way Trump handled the economy in his first term and thinks he will do a good job if elected again.

“He’s a businessman. So our country is in debt and stuff like that. So I think he’ll, you know, have the country better run a little better than everyone else,” said Felton.

But others are not so convinced.

“I think with what we just saw on TV, we might as well say, Kamala Harris is gonna be the president because he didn’t give us anything,” said Darryl Byrd. “You got to show us a lot more than that because it’s terrible out there.”

And with the election less than four months away, is it enough time to persuade black and undecided voters?

“He got to do better than what he did today? As far as answering some questions, you got to do better than that,” said Jones.

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked to speak at this year’s convention and asked the NABJ organization if she could do a virtual chat because she could not make it in person.

NABJ released a statement stating that it is in talks with Vice President Harris about doing a virtual opinion in the coming weeks.