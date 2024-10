On Wednesday, the Fort Myers Community Redevelopment Agency discussed an expansion of the area they oversee.

They want to add 505 acres to their already existing 540 acres of coverage, including the Altamont Park neighborhood, parts of midtown, Central South and a portion of Dean Park.

The Community Redevelopment Agency board said people should get excited. This plan, which has not been approved yet, shows that residents will see an expansion of downtown.

More attention will be paid to the surrounding areas of downtown, making these areas look nicer.

The Altamont Park neighborhood, the Midtown area between Victoria and Edison, Central South or Dean Park could change as soon as next year.

The agency wants to make sure these areas, which are 505 acres, have enough infrastructure so that development and redevelopment can happen.

Talks about these areas not to their full potential were discussed on Wednesday night’s meeting.

The Community Redevelopment Agency voted unanimously to recommend the plan.

Now, the Fort Myers Board of Commissioners must approve the plan on Oct. 30.

“We’ve been working with them this whole year, and so they know what the plan is saying, and so they’ve been on board. It isn’t like a surprise or anything for them,” said Mellone Long, assistant Director of the CRA.

The plan, called the Downtown Redevelopment Plan, is updated every 5 to 6 years.

It was first created in 1984.

Long said if the update is approved, it won’t cost more taxpayer dollars.

“We’re really glad that the county is supportive of what we’re doing here because some of the money we get for the CRA comes from the county,” said Long. “And you know, we’re always happy that when they’re happy the way we’re spending the money.”

The Community Redevelopment Agency is a small but mighty group that works hard to keep our area nice.

They said they are always thinking of ways to improve Fort Myers.