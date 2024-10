Fort Myers Beach is projected to receive inches of rain on Saturday, a little over a week after Helene. A Fort Myers Beach couple remains positive despite losing so much during Helene.

Many homeowners said it was not easy and that they felt discouraged. Some are even considering moving away.

Becky Webber said it’s not worth moving away and that she loves Fort Myers Beach for its people and beauty.

Webber said that during Helene, sewage water started overflowing through her toilets and her home flooded.

She and her husband, Bill Webber, are once again tearing up drywall and throwing away furniture and appliances.

“The water coming up, it was incredible,” said Becky Webber. “It’s very discouraging. It’s very depressing. Going through this whole thing again, I really don’t even know what to say. I’m trying to be as upbeat as possible. Sitting around and crying isn’t going to get me anywhere, right?”

They kept a few rusted chairs so that they would have something to sit on for now while throwing everything else to the curb again.

Some of it was new furniture she hadn’t even taken out of its plastic wrapping yet.

Webber said people should focus on getting back to the point they were before the storm.

“It’s really hard not to be discouraged,” said Becky Webber. “But if I focus, if anyone focuses on that and the depression, kick yourself out of it. Focus on the future, what you want it to be. And you know, inside, you can do it. You got here. You were in this beautiful home; wherever you are, just concentrate on getting back to where you were.”

Bill Webber recently finished setting up their new stove, which Becky Webber said is a victory worth focusing on.

“If you stay depressed, you’re not going to live your best life,” said Becky Webber.

Becky Webber said she’s worried about the upcoming rain because she and Bill believe the storm drains in the area are flooding, which may have caused the sewage to come up through her toilets.

But she is staying positive, and she said she might just wait to make any upgrades until hurricane season is over.

She said she definitely won’t make any improvements or put in new furniture ahead of the rain.