While many are still trying to pick up the pieces left from Hurricane Helene, residents in North Fort Myers still have a lot of leftover debris piling up. This comes days before Milton is set to make landfall.

Furniture has been on the roads for over a week, and the next storm could cause storm surge.

People are nervous that the leftover debris could float and cause more damage than has already been done.

Multiple mattresses, broken baby cribs, coffee tables, coaches, and pilled-up wood were left on the road.

Neighbors said this area had about two to four feet of storm surge from Helene. With another storm coming in about two days, residents are urging Lee County to clean up the area before it’s too late.

Kim Tester is a North Fort Myers resident and she said she wants the debris to be cleaned up.

“When the rain comes, this debris is going to start breaking down, and it could be lifted up and start floating down the streets, and it could be blocking people in their houses that they can’t get out if and when they want to get out,” said Tester. “If the water damage did this with Helene, with the storm coming, it’s just going to destroy this stuff even more. My message to the county is, please come out and clean up this debris.”



The message Kim Tester and her husband, Chris Tester, wanted to share is to urge everyone to prepare while they can.