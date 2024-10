Evacuation (CREDIT: WINK News)

As Hurricane Milton approached Florida, Southwest Florida is seeing more and more evacuation orders.

Most recently, Monday, the Lee County government ordered a mandatory evacuation of zones A and B effective on Monday. The county said to be prepared to be out by 3 p.m. Shelter openings have also been announced.

Collier County Emergency Management is asking that everyone in Flood Zones A & B voluntarily evacuate Monday.

On Sunday, the Town of Fort Myers Beach issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire Island.

“We encourage residents and business owners to make a plan and be evacuated by 3 p.m., on Monday, October 7, 2024. The Hurricane Re-entry Pass Program will be implemented,” said the city in a statement.

Sanibel issued a State of Local Emergency for the island around 5 p.m. Sunday, but not an evacuation order.

The City of Marco Island has issued a voluntary evacuation order.

In the same announcement, the city urged residents in low-lying areas to prepare their homes and move to higher ground by Tuesday afternoon.

The City of Bonita Springs declared a State of Local Emergency at around 9 p.m. on Sunday, but not an evacuation order.

Charlotte County Emergency Management issued evacuation orders for residents in the red and orange zones, also known as zones A and B.

Refer to this article for any updates on other evacuation orders.

