Several businesses in Downtown Punta Gorda are closed as the recovery effort continues after Hurricane Milton.



One business impacted by both Hurricane Helene and Milton was Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar in Downtown Punta Gorda.

When it looked like Leroy’s was down and out from Hurricane Helene and Milton, the owner said they were not going anywhere.

They decided to keep pushing forward despite the challenges after they recieved some help.

Some of the damage left over from both storms resulted in water damage where several inches to a foot of water got into the business, leaving the walls and all electrical appliances affected.

With Milton came the mud, leaving several businesses in Punta Gorda covered in it. But with all that came the help.

The Florida Department of Commerce, along with surrounding businesses in the area, is helping to get Leroy’s back up and running.

Lee Richardson owns Leroy’s Southern Kitchen and Bar. He said the support has been thankfully overwhelming.

“It’s been overwhelming by the amount of support we’ve received,” said Richardson. “To step up to help these businesses, to help with getting our floors done and help getting the drywall done. Obviously, that takes a decent amount of financial burden off of us. The amount of people, friends and just patrons, people that I recognize and even other names from dining here trying to help shovel mud, pressure, wash sidewalks, just help get us back to where we want to be that’s obviously open for our community.”

With all that support, Richardson said he plans to do a soft re-opening Friday at 3 p.m.

Around 40 of his employees are still willing to stand by his side.