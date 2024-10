Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking a seasonal Tuesday afternoon, with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “For this Tuesday, expect beautiful conditions with temperatures in the upper 80s along with a mix of sun and clouds.”

Tuesday

Gorgeous conditions continue today, with dry weather through the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be right where they should be for this time of year with highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday

A cold front will move through Southwest Florida on Wednesday, bringing breezy conditions with the chance for stray showers through the afternoon and evening.

We will have cooler temperatures, as highs will only top out in the lower to mid-80s.

Even cooler temperatures will arrive Wednesday night.

Thursday

Thursday morning is expected to bring the coolest temperatures since late April, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy conditions continue for Thursday, helping keep afternoon temperatures cool.

Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The Weather Authority is monitoring two areas of interest in the tropics; however, cold fronts look to keep both away from Southwest Florida.

A well-defined area of low pressure designated as Invest 94L is located in the Central Atlantic and is producing occasional showers and thunderstorms.

This system is currently embedded in an unfavorable environment, and development is not anticipated over the next few days.

However, this system is forecast to move generally westward to west-southwestward, and environmental conditions could become more favorable for gradual development.

Later this week, a tropical depression could form near the Leeward Islands.

The Weather Authority Meteorologists are not worried about this system as a stronger cold front will be moving off the coast of Florida this weekend and block this system from heading towards the state.

Over the next seven days, there is a 60% chance of further development.

By the middle to latter portions of this week, a broad area of low pressure could develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

Some gradual development is possible if the system stays overwater while moving

slowly west-northwestward towards northern Central America.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible across portions of Central America later this week.

Over the next seven days, there is a 30% chance of further development.