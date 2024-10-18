Last weekend of “Boo at the Zoo” at Naples Zoo

WINK News
The 39th annual Oktoberfest is underway, and folks are lining up to get inside and enjoy the festivities. This year’s festival has much to offer.
Lights, camera, action! The annual Naples International Film Festival returns to southwest Florida.
This is your last weekend to check out Boo at the Zoo with the family.
Humans weren’t the only ones impacted by Hurricane Milton. Vegetation, such as palm trees, felt it, too.
The Harvest Nights Music Festival, which is being headlined by Def Leppard, Brad Paisley and Train, has been postponed due to the impacts from hurricanes Helene and Milton.
While the cause of the fire is unknown, a Boathouse employee said she saw a fire spark from the backside of the building, below the deck.
The recent storms we’ve experienced have been especially hard to process for children with autism.
Nordstrom Rack celebrated its grand opening Oct. 17 at Bell Tower in south Fort Myers. It did so with dozens of store fans gathered in line for an hour before the opening, with music, dancing and a $1,000 gift card giveaway.
Two men have been arrested in Charlotte County for taking the belongings of residents who evacuated due to Hurricane Milton.
The North Fort Myers Fire Department responded to a house fire that killed two dogs on Hart Drive.
A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly using a child to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Target.
Lee Department of Transportation announces that all traffic at the Estero Parkway overpass over Interstate 75 will be closed from noon Friday, Nov. 1, until 5 a.m. until Tuesday, Nov. 5. The closure will depend on the weather.
SunSplash Family Water Park offers a new attraction for guests to beat the heat! The latest wave pool is aiming to go live.
After suing the city of Naples, an Aspen, Colorado-based developer’s plans were approved, paving the way for a luxury project of condominiums, boutique retailers and restaurants that will serve as a gateway to downtown.
The Weather Authority is tracking breezier conditions this Friday, along with a chance of stray showers in the forecast.
The annual event at the Naples Zoo is always a popular one, especially now after hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Organizers said the feedback has been very positive.
“Yeah, I think the reaction we get is because we really do consider ourselves a resource to the community, a great place to come, connect with animals, connect with nature, learn, but just to spend some quality family time together,” said Jack Mulvena, president and CEO of the Naples Zoo.
He went on to say, “So for all the families that have been stressed and anxious about storms and storm prep and recovery, it’s just a huge reward to bring them out here and show them a really nice time at the zoo.”
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.