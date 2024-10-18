WINK News

Last weekend of “Boo at the Zoo” at Naples Zoo

Naples Zoo

This is your last weekend to check out Boo at the Zoo with the family.

The annual event at the Naples Zoo is always a popular one, especially now after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

Organizers said the feedback has been very positive.

“Yeah, I think the reaction we get is because we really do consider ourselves a resource to the community, a great place to come, connect with animals, connect with nature, learn, but just to spend some quality family time together,” said Jack Mulvena, president and CEO of the Naples Zoo.

He went on to say, “So for all the families that have been stressed and anxious about storms and storm prep and recovery, it’s just a huge reward to bring them out here and show them a really nice time at the zoo.”

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

