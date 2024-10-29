Monitoring Red Tide in Charlotte County

WINK News
All eyes were on the Gulf waters Tuesday afternoon, where daily testing is underway to determine whether red tide is killing fish in the waters off Charlotte County.
It’s curtain up in Naples for a newly renovated theater right downtown. People on the inside hope it will be a big part of the city’s future. In a WINK News exclusive, we get a first look inside.
Is Matlacha forgotten? People in Matlacha still have questions following a civic association meeting Monday night that focused on rebuilding the island after recent storms.
For the first time in program history, the Oasis Middle School girls’ basketball team went undefeated and the history making didn’t stop there.
A trusted school resource officer’s connection with students becomes the key to a difficult case.
The recent hurricanes that hit Southwest Florida is having an impact on not only the number of people looking for jobs but also employers
For 86 years, the Shell Factory served the people in North Fort Myers. It gave the community a chance to experience nature up close, but it closed down last month.
If you plan to fly soon, you should know your rights because some big changes in the airline industry just went into effect.
Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Collier County where he made his case on why Floridians should vote against Amendment 4.
Miami Heat second year standout guard Jaime Jaquez spoke with WINK News about his growth from his rookie season and the game in Mexico City.
The Punta Gorda Airport is expanding to create a higher quality place for travelers with more space and modern upgrades.
Early voting is currently underway in southwest Florida. Signs urging people to vote are everywhere, and long lines of voters show that people are taking notice and casting their ballots in the presidential election
Vital organs work together to keep the body healthy, and that connection runs deep. When one isn’t working properly, it can negatively impact the other, leading to more health complications.
A $620 million land deal believed to be the most lucrative in Southwest Florida history became official Oct. 28, as about 2,000 acres, including an active rock mine, changed ownership.
Realtors and analysts are monitoring recent residential real estate transactions in Southwest Florida to gauge whether prices will remain steady, decrease or increase in the aftermath of hurricanes Helene and Milton.
Boating down Lemon Bay on Tuesday the sun was shining, and the water was smooth, but that’s not why Captain Travis Pickett likes what he sees.
“It looks a lot better out here today we were out yesterday and there was a lot of fish but it’s surprising me how good it looks today,” said Travis Pickett, Captain and Owner of Native Charter Company.
There are still fish floating in Lemon Bay forming a wrack line on Stump Pass Beach but compared to Sunday, Pickett is amazed at what a couple of tide cycles can do.
“You can smell hardly anything out here today. It’s definitely looking upward,” said Pickett.
Red tide is patchy; it moves with the tide and wind, but just as quickly as it leaves, it can return.
A terrifying thought for the owner of a native charter company.
“It’s terrible for business for everybody for the charter companies, for the restaurants, for the local hotels. It’s definitely tough on all of us,” said Pickett.
Especially when you’re already fighting a battle recovery after back-to-back hurricanes.
“We cleaned up the whole inside of the building after Helene, and then had to do it again two weeks later,” said Pete Hageman.
Pete and Carol Hageman own Beachcomber Trading Post on Manasota Key. Their restaurant and the Waverly across the street are the only two open.
Now, dead fish are floating out back.
“For a small business like us, just being on the verge of, you know, taking off again, and it could, really, it’s gonna affect the outdoor dining area,” said Carol Hageman.
Some dead fish on the Manasota key shouldn’t be a death sentence for business.
Some days can be worse than others and places that are open are ready for you to come visit.
Now what we do is keep an eye on this bloom, hope it doesn’t persist, and hope it doesn’t spread further south.