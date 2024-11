There’s not a lot, but some piles of storm debris left after Hurricane Milton are still on the side of the road in Fort Myers Shores.

WINK News called Lee County and asked about all the debris and garbage littering this neighborhood. They were told they hope to have a schedule in place sometime around the holidays.

William Korte has the life. He lives in a personal paradise on the water with plenty of peace and quiet to escape and relax. Right now, that life is slightly disturbed.

“To see it daily. It’s heart wrench. It’s just you can’t get rid of the storm now because it sits out in front of your home, so it just tears your heart out,” said Korte.

He’s talking about the debris and garbage on the side of St. Croix Avenue.

All of his belongings are outside his home. He worked three days after Hurricane Milton hit to scrape up to the curb, and it’s not just him.

His neighbors tell WINK News they’re leaving because of this.

“I’m getting up there in age, and it’s a lot. Luckily I have a little bit of a helper today, but normally, just the debris, I mean, just the debris to clean,” said neighbor Linda Swimmer.

“It just makes us feel like we’re being left and nobody’s coming to attend to us,” said neighbor Cara Hodson.

A spokesperson with Lee County told WINK News they will get to it, but they can’t say exactly when right now. They hope to have a set timeline for debris removal by the holidays.

“Just frustrated beyond that,” said Korte.

Korte said he would take it to the dump himself and soak in his view of the water even more.

“Here is why I refuse to leave hurricane after hurricane, but this is what I get to enjoy every morning all day long,” said Korte.

Every neighbor WINK spoke to said the debris is a constant reminder of what they lost and how hard they worked to clean up.

Neighbors said removing these piles will make a big difference, and they hope the county will give them a set day much sooner than the holiday.